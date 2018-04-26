SPORTS

Officials: No agreement in place to move Houston Open to Memorial Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Ian Poulter delivers to win Houston Open and get in Masters. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's moving day for the Houston Open.

On Wednesday, the organization behind the area's annual PGA Tour event, Houston Golf Association, announced its 2018 host course, The Golf Club of Houston, declined to hold the event again next year.

Following the announcement, Memorial Park Golf Course was reportedly proposed to welcome the event going forward. But, officials with Houston Golf Association and the office of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told Eyewitness Sports no agreement or contract is in place for Memorial Park.



The Houston Golf Association issued this statement Thursday, effectively saying the search continues:
"The PGA TOUR and the Houston Golf Association are collectively working toward securing a title sponsor and host facility starting in 2019. We are currently in discussions with a number of prospective companies and facilities with the end goal of securing the long-term future of a historic PGA TOUR event that dates back to 1946."

The Houston Open wrapped its 2018 tournament April 1, with Ian Poulter taking the win.

Shell was the title sponsor of the event from 1992 to 2017. This year was the first time in 15 years the tournament did not have a sponsor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsPGAgolfMastersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Everything that happened in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday
MOVING ON: Rockets eliminate T-Wolves in Game 5, 122-104
Clint Capela, Rockets run Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves out of playoffs
Capela scores 26; Rockets eliminate Wolves with 122-104 win
More Sports
Top Stories
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
341 gang members arrested during "Operation Triple Beam"
1 dead after apparent murder-attempted suicide in SW Houston
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park was stabbed to death
11 vehicles involved in parking garage fire at UH
Man arrested for baby's beating death in 2011
AT A GLANCE: A look at well known serial killers in the US since 1971
Show More
Teen accused of killing his parents prepping for May trial
New app turns your phone into a fortress against robocalls
Second formerly conjoined twin leaves Texas Children's Hospital
Woman allegedly tries to kill daughter in fight over chores
4th teen likely filming deadly street race for social media
More News