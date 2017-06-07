SPORTS

On your mark, get set, go! Chevron Houston Marathon registration now open

EMBED </>More Videos

Registration for the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Half Marathon is now open. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Are you ready to go for the gold in 2018? Registration for the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Half Marathon is now open!

The full marathon will cost $150, while the half marathon will cost $125.

If you're thinking of registering but haven't quite committed, decide quickly -- the full and half marathons are each capped at 13,500 participants.

By race day, marathon participants must be 12 years old. Half marathon runners must be 7 years old.

Participants can also register to complete the 2018 Houston Double challenge by finishing the ABB 5K and Chevron Houston Marathon or Aramco Houston Half Marathon in the same weekend, a feat which will earn qualifying runners three finisher medals.

PHOTOS: Athletes hit the street in 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportschevron houston marathonrunningHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Sooner surprise: Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops retires at 56
Soccer tournament apologizes for mistaking girl as boy
Kansas City Royals halt Astros' win streak at 11
NBA's biggest stars share the spotlight with their brothers
More Sports
Top Stories
Emergency ramp repair on Loop at SW Freeway
What we know about man, deputy in Denny's fight
Chef and girlfriend accused of disturbing sex assault
Family upset after memorial marker thrown away
Sugar Land engineer among NASA's new astronauts
Protesters demand justice in deadly Denny's fight case
More than 100 Harris County inmates to be released
Show More
Comey to Congress: Trump told him 'I need loyalty'
Man arrested after racially-charged fight at Starbucks
Student with autism banned from graduation for social media posts
Sooner surprise: Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops retires at 56
High school student disciplined for racist Instagram
More News
Top Video
WATCH: SkyDrone13 over Memorial Park runners
Family upset after memorial marker thrown away
Actor in Tin Man makeup charged with DWI
Historic Texas dance hall up for auction on eBay
More Video