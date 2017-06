Are you ready to go for the gold in 2018? Registration for the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Half Marathon is now open The full marathon will cost $150, while the half marathon will cost $125.If you're thinking of registering but haven't quite committed, decide quickly -- the full and half marathons are each capped at 13,500 participants.By race day, marathon participants must be 12 years old. Half marathon runners must be 7 years old.Participants can also register to complete the 2018 Houston Double challenge by finishing the ABB 5K and Chevron Houston Marathon or Aramco Houston Half Marathon in the same weekend, a feat which will earn qualifying runners three finisher medals.