HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Are you ready to go for the gold in 2018? Registration for the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Half Marathon is now open!
The full marathon will cost $150, while the half marathon will cost $125.
If you're thinking of registering but haven't quite committed, decide quickly -- the full and half marathons are each capped at 13,500 participants.
By race day, marathon participants must be 12 years old. Half marathon runners must be 7 years old.
Participants can also register to complete the 2018 Houston Double challenge by finishing the ABB 5K and Chevron Houston Marathon or Aramco Houston Half Marathon in the same weekend, a feat which will earn qualifying runners three finisher medals.
