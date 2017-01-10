SPORTS

Houston gold medalist Simone Biles graces SI Swimsuit Issue

Houston gold medalist Simone Biles will appear in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. (James Macrai/Sports Illustrated )

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Beloved local gymnast and breakout star of the 2016 Olympics Simone Biles is somersaulting her way to the pages of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Teammate and fellow gold medalist Aly Raisman also makes her debut with Biles in the magazine's 2017 edition. Both gymnasts donned sleek black swimsuits, with Biles posed upside-down, masterfully holding a handstand, and Raisman draped over a bench.

Gold medalist Aly Raisman will appear in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.



Photographer James Macari shot the gymnasts at the World Champions Center in Spring, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden, also in Houston.

Next month, both women will also headline Vibes, a two-day music, food and cultural festival in Houston that celebrates the launch of the Swimsuit Issue.

SEE ALSO: Simone Biles post-Olympic homecoming

Both days of the festival will feature musical performances by Houston-area acts and a culinary menu curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd. February 17 will culminate will a performance by R&B singer Miguel, and February 18 will end with a performance by headliner Diplo.

Tickets for the event are on sale at SI.com/SwimsuitVibes
