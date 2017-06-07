Houston Dynamo supporter group sanctioned by FC Dallas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Dynamo fans were sanctioned by FC Dallas for unacceptable behavior at a match in north Texas.
Spoke w @HoustonDynamo Pres @ChrisCanetti on traveling #Dynamo fans sanctions in Dallas, they are investigating but support league & fans pic.twitter.com/Eo8DlTJbFa— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) June 7, 2017
Fans are banned from bringing flags or banners for the next four matches against FC Dallas. The size of the group is also being restricted.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff