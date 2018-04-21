Houston Dynamo roll over depleted Toronto FC lineup

Related Video

Defending MLS champions Toronto FC remained at the bottom of the table after again resting many top players in a 5-1 defeat at the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.Toronto is focusing on the CONCACAF Champions League final, with the second leg against Chivas to come in Guadalajara next week, and the likes of Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley were again left out of the squad for the trip to Houston.Toronto had only five available substitutes, two fewer than the limit, and gave a start todefender Mitchell Taintor, a former reserves player who only joined the club on loan from the Sacramento Republic on Friday.Houston took full advantage, asMauro Manotas and Leonardo both scored in the opening seven minutes, andEric Alexander added a third in the first minute of the second half.Taintor scored Toronto's only goal with a header following a corner, butAlberth Elis and Romell Quioto added two more goals for the Dynamo.Toronto has earned just three points from their opening five MLS games, winning one and losing four.The Reds will need to score at least twice in Mexico on Wednesday to overturn last Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat to Chivas.