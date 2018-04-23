Houston Dynamo acquire U.S. international midfielder Luis Gil

The 24-year-old midfielder joins Houston on a year-long loan.
The Texas club obtained his MLS rights from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a 2019draft pick and future considerations.
"We are pleased to welcome Luis to the Houston Dynamo," Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan said of the move.
"His familiarity with our club and staff along with his quality as a player will make him a positive addition for our group."
Gil had been a regular in the U.S. youthsystem beginning at under-17 level where he played for current Dynamo coach Wilmer Cabrera.
"We are happy to bring Luis in because he's an outstanding player, a U.S. men's national team caliber player," Cabrera said.
"He's young, he has a lot of ability and he's confident, and now his teammates and our club must help him to feel comfortable and happy to perform and to display the tools and the game that he has."
Gil has been capped twice by the senior team.
