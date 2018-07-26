SPORTS

Houston Dynamo academy stars one step closer to making U.S. Men's National U-19 Soccer Team

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For academy stars Jesus Ortiz and Beto Soto, waking up early and playing in the Houston heat has only been part one of their journey.

For these two young studs, their real test will come the first week of August. They are two out of three Dynamo U-19 prospects to be selected to the all conference under nineteen squad.

They were both notified via text message; Josue was enjoying dinner with his girlfriend. Beto was hanging out watching the RGV Toros, the Houston Dynamo affiliate. Both players described the moment the same way -- " We could not believe it!"

Soto emulates his game after Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, and has clearly showed it on the pitch. He has played a total of 25 games with the Dynamo academy system and has already found the net 24 times.

Meanwhile, Ortiz likes the dribbling magic of Argentinian midfielder Lionel Messi, which has translated to eight goals and 10 assists this season.

Both boys told us their journey does not stop here, as their goal is to one day represent the stars and stripes in the highest level. As for now they will keep working towards that goal.
