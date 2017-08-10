HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Dash team is taking you back, back to one of the best decades of music.
The women's soccer team is hosting a 90s-themed game night on Sunday, and they are asking for people to help them create a playlist.
The 90’s are coming to @BBVACompassStdm & we want you to get in on the fun!— Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) August 9, 2017
Help us build our #Dash90s playlist ➡️ https://t.co/myj5kdzgE5 pic.twitter.com/l2kfJBMlyJ
Naturally, a couple boy bands come to mind. It can't be a 90s-themed event without *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys. And how about some TLC or Britney Spears? We assume fans will also be doing the Macarena at some point during the game too. The list is endless.
To make your requests, go to the Dash website and fill out the form.
The team is also giving away a pair of tickets to Sunday's game against FC Kansas City and two Dash fanny packs to fans who send their requests.
