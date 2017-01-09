SPORTS

Houston Dash and US forward Carli Lloyd wins 2nd FIFA best player award

United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates after scoring her third goal against Japan during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer championship in Vancouver. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Carli Lloyd of the United States has won her second straight FIFA's best woman player award.

Lloyd beat Olympic gold medalist Melanie Behringer of Germany and five-time winner Marta of Brazil.

Lloyd says "I honestly was not expecting this."

Germany did win the women's coaching awards as Silvia Neid earned her second FIFA prize. She also won the 2010 award.

Neid beat two previous winners: Pia Sundhage of Sweden, the Olympic silver medalist, and last year's winner, Jill Ellis of the United States.
Related Topics:
sports
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Dana White calls Meryl Streep 'uppity 80-year-old lady' over MMA comment
Anthony Bennett, former No. 1 pick, waived by Nets
Baylor ranked No. 1 in Top 25 poll for first time
Steve Spurrier, Peyton Manning among star-studded 2017 class for College HOF
More Sports
Top Stories
Local father killed while protecting his family
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Eastex Freeway shuts down after fatal car accident
78-year-old homeowner fatally shoots robber in N. Houston
Dairy Queen franchisee loses store after racist rant
Orlando officer shot and killed outside Walmart
Police break up heroin delivery service
Show More
Official: US Navy fires warning shots at Iranian boats
U2 coming to NRG Stadium
4 children and 5 adults escape mobile home fire
Great (laundry) debate: When should you wash your jeans?
Meryl Streep targets Trump in Golden Globes speech
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Osweiler leads Texans to victory over Oakland
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
NASA's best photos of 2016
More Photos