Houston can't contain its love for the Astros

Houstonians can't contain their World Series excitement. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Around Houston on Monday, the Astros hysteria was palpable.

"With Harvey and everything else right now...it's a form of unity. We're behind them 100 percent," Astros fan Rodney Sullivan told ABC13 during a stop at Brothers Taco House.

Across Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner received a warm welcome when he asked students at St. John's School if they're ready for an Astros win.

"How do you feel about the Astros? I'm excited. This is what the city needs," Turner said.

And back at Minute Maid Park, fans said their emotions are high.

"I was a 14-year-old girl watching from home. We got swept by the White Sox. Now, I cried because we're advancing. It's great," said fan Gigi Lopez.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

