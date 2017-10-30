SPORTS

Houston Astros' player prayer candles selling out

We've seen the rush for Astros apparel, but have you heard about Astros candles?

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Apparently, it's so popular, some stores have run out!

Astros fan, Jalil De La Torre, has a special spot for the fun celebrity candles on his work desk, adorned with the faces of Astros' stars. Jose Altuve is front and center. He doesn't light them for prayers but just keeps them as a unique sign of respect and positivity.

"It's just a tribute to the players, they've done so much for the city, especially in these times," said De La Torre.

De La Torre made his own, but the candles are sold locally at Space Montrose. The shop features U.S.-made goods and all things displaying Texas pride.

The candles were created by an Austin-based company called Illuminidol. The small business owner says he's received a spike in requests for Astros players this week, especially Altuve.

Space Montrose hopes to have more in stock soon, and you can order them online at illuminidol.com.

