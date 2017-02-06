Houston Astros load up for Spring Training

As football season comes to an end in Houston, baseball season is already ramping up!The Houston Astros loaded up their trucks and headed for the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida for Spring Training.For the first time, the Astros clubhouse staff loaded up two trucks and filled them full of items.Below is a sampling of some of those items by the numbers:4 - Treadmills/elliptical machines30 - Pounds of rosin150 - Batting helmets150 - Belts200 - Cases of sunflower seeds250 - Astros jerseys300 - Astros caps300 - Cartons of bubble gum1,000 - Pairs of baseball pants2,000 - Pounds of laundry detergent8,400 - Baseballs (700 dozen)The truck is scheduled to arrive at the Astros brand new Spring Training facility Wednesday morning and pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 14, while the position players report on Feb. 17.