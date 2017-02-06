Houston Astros load up for Spring Training

HOUSTON (KTRK) --As football season comes to an end in Houston, baseball season is already ramping up!
The Houston Astros loaded up their trucks and headed for the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida for Spring Training.
For the first time, the Astros clubhouse staff loaded up two trucks and filled them full of items.
Below is a sampling of some of those items by the numbers:
4 - Treadmills/elliptical machines
30 - Pounds of rosin
150 - Batting helmets
150 - Belts
200 - Cases of sunflower seeds
250 - Astros jerseys
300 - Astros caps
300 - Cartons of bubble gum
1,000 - Pairs of baseball pants
2,000 - Pounds of laundry detergent
8,400 - Baseballs (700 dozen)
The truck is scheduled to arrive at the Astros brand new Spring Training facility Wednesday morning and pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 14, while the position players report on Feb. 17.