HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Various condolences poured in as news of former First Lady Barbara Bush's passing went public.
Many of those condolences came from members of Bush's favorite team, the Houston Astros.
From the team's main Twitter page:
The Astros family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/Or8tkBFspW— Houston Astros (@astros) April 18, 2018
A statement from the team's president, Reid Ryan:
Reid Ryan has issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/sCFRThbdgF— Houston Astros (@astros) April 18, 2018
Many members of the Astros family remembered their number one fan.
As a big fan of the Astros, Barbara Bush often kept score while at games. This is one of her scoresheets from 2006 that resides in the Astros archives. The Bushes usually left after the seventh inning. She signed this one. RIP. pic.twitter.com/i8QNs8XRoh— Mike Acosta (@AstrosTalk) April 18, 2018
From Cyndi Campbell Cook:
When I worked at the Astros, I was given the great honor to escort President Bush and Barbara Bush from their car to the diamond club. I remember I put the parking brake on the golf cart on because I didn't want it to roll when the former President (still mobile with the use of a cane at the time) climbed on it. He sat on the back bench with a secret service agent and Mrs. Bush sat next to me in the front. I was nervous about when I took the parking brake off because the only way was to press the gas and I was scared it was going to jolt forward and throw off the President. Well to my horror, the cart jumped forward about a foot but the President managed to stay on (barely)... and to make matters worse, about 5 SS agents rushed the cart to make sure they were ok. Mrs. Bush yelled out "yahoo" and the President replied to my inquiry if everyone was still on with "Boy, I sure hope so." At the end of our very short trek, Mrs. Bush gave me a hug and I'll never forget how great she smelled and how soft and comforting her hug was. She was an amazing lady that I will always remember fondly. RIP Barbara Bush