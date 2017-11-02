SPORTS

Houston artist offers $7 tattoo deal after World Series win

Local artist offering $7 tattoos. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fans were lined up for hours after one local artist announced his $7 tattoo deal.

Wednesday night, Tattoo Geo posted on Twitter that fans could get Astros stars for $7.


Geo is offering his special through Thursday evening. Visit him at 412 Sam Houston Parkway E.

Astros players are also displaying their ink. Not sure if they're going to visit Geo's shop or get a new tattoo soon, but the players definitely support the movement.

Dallas Keuchel: The Astros pitcher has an impressive half sleeve on his right arm.


Cameron Maybin: The Astros outfielder has two crosses and a heart tattooed on him as well as some other impressive ink on his arms and chest.


Marvin Gonzalez: Astros outfielder has a half sleeve on his arm.
Joe Musgrove: Astros pitcher also sports an arm sleeve.

