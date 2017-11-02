$7 Astro stars tonight! 412 n Sam Houston Pkwy e 77060 turn on notifications to see when I'm doing it next again!!! pic.twitter.com/faNNzDTPca — Ta2Geo (@Tattoo_Geo) November 2, 2017

Fans were lined up for hours after one local artist announced his $7 tattoo deal.Wednesday night, Tattoo Geo posted on Twitter that fans could get Astros stars for $7.Geo is offering his special through Thursday evening. Visit him at 412 Sam Houston Parkway E.Astros players are also displaying their ink. Not sure if they're going to visit Geo's shop or get a new tattoo soon, but the players definitely support the movement.The Astros pitcher has an impressive half sleeve on his right arm.: The Astros outfielder has two crosses and a heart tattooed on him as well as some other impressive ink on his arms and chest.Astros outfielder has a half sleeve on his arm.Astros pitcher also sports an arm sleeve.