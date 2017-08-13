Houston 7th grader wins 3 medals in Junior Olympics

You are looking at a U.S. Olympics hopeful in the making.Reese Vannerson is a 7th grader at St. Laurence Catholic School who will be returning to class with quite a summer story.Vannerson, 12, just took home three gold medals at the AAU Junior Olympics."I wanted to win at least one, maybe two, but I never thought that I would win three," Vannerson said.He medaled in three events, including the 3000, 1500 and 800 meter runs.In the 800 meter run, he even turned in his personal best.As Reese gets bigger, stronger, faster, his ultimate goal is not far off: he says he wants to earn a medal in the U.S. Olympics one day.