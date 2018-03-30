SPORTS

Hossler leads at Houston Open as Fowler, Spieth chase

Houston Open continues in Humble. (KTRK)

HUMBLE, Texas --
Beau Hossler was steady while better-known players faltered down the stretch Friday at the Houston Open, leaving him with a one-shot lead heading into the weekend.

The 23-year-old Hossler shot a 4-under 68 for a two-day total of 11-under 133, good enough for the second 36-hole lead of his rookie season. He shared the lead with Dustin Johnson at the halfway mark at Pebble Beach before falling out of contention.

Rickie Fowler was tied with Hossler before he hooked his drive into the water on the tough par-4 18th, leading to bogey. Sam Ryder, Abraham Ancer and Nicholas Lindheim joined him at 10 under.

Jordan Spieth's putter heated up before his momentum stalled with a missed 3-footer on the 16th hole. He shot 67 and was two shots back.

Phil Mickelson took the biggest step backward on 18. He was bogey-free for 17 holes and 8 under for the tournament before he found the water twice and made triple bogey.
