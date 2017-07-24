Is it time to bring out the puck and hockey sticks in Houston? Not yet, but hopes for a hockey team is surging after Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced he was selling the team.Alexander has been an opponent of having two teams play inside the Toyota Center. A new owner could be open to the possibility of having an NBA team (Rockets) and NHL team in the same building.In 2015, Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs told ESPN of his desire to see a team in Houston."I would love to see one in Houston, but we can't get into that building," Jacobs told ESPN.