HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston's Minute Maid Park is in the top half of total home runs in the Majors this year. But, it seemed like the leader after Game 5 of the World Series.
In that game, seven total homers, include five from five different Astros, were rocketed on Sunday night in a very peculiar World Series game.
In all, 11 home runs were hit during the middle three games of the Series in Houston.
While this has contributed to the running count of 21 so far in this Series, is that enough evidence to peg the Astros' home as a "hitter's park?"
According to Park Factors, a website that measures home run count and dimensions, MMP has produced 112 homers for every 100 homers hit in an average MLB ballpark between 2010 and 2016. Ninety-nine runs were produced for every 100 home runs during that same period.
In short, the website classified Minute Maid Park a hitter's park. After all, left field seems to take on the most damage at 315 feet.
"The park favors pitchers slightly, though, right-handed pull hitters can feast on weaker pitching here," Park Factors wrote.
In addition, MMP tied this season for the shortest average home run by distance at 392 feet. The Major League average is 400 feet.
This is not to say there is difficulty in the park. Center field is 410 feet. At one point in the ballpark's 17-year history, the same spot was 436 feet, which was the deepest in the Majors.
Which park, though, can claim to be the true hitter's haven? Denver's Coors Field, which boasts a mile-high climate to lift balls easily, holds that distinction. You can thank the prevalence of doubles and singles for the spacious park.
Here's to more train whistles for the Astros.
