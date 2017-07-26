Here are fast facts on the Houston Texans stars

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Texans open training camp in West Virginia today, with aspirations for a deeper playoff run in mind.
Before Texans fans can talk Super Bowl, check out these fast facts about the standout stars of the team.
Tom Savage
The probably Week 1 starter has spent his entire career so far in Houston. However, did you know he enrolled at three universities over his college career?
He started at Rutgers in 2009. After two seasons, he transferred to Arizona but never played a down. After sitting out a year of eligibility, he decided to transfer again in 2012 to Pittsburgh. In the 2013 season, he passed for 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns with just nine interceptions.
DeAndre Hopkins
The star wideout played a 2016 game in a cleats version of the casual Adidas Yeezy Boost 350, which was famously designed by Kanye West. He was fined $6,000 for violating the NFL's uniform policy for the cleats.
Brian Cushing
The star linebacker's ancestors are the Cushing Brothers who are famed for their roles fighting in the Civil War.
One of the brothers, Alonzo Cushing, was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by former President Obama in 2014.
Jadeveon Clowney
At 24, the former No. 1 overall draft pick is 6'5" and 270 pounds.
In his freshman year in high school, he was already 6'3" and 200 pounds.
Deshaun Watson
The rookie QB's family was gifted a home through Habitat for Humanity when he was 11. Former Pro Bowl running back Warrick Dunn was the person who spearheaded Watson's gift.
JJ Watt
The two-time Defensive Player of the Year has conquered the football field as well as Hollywood with roles in TV and films.
But, as a college student, Watt delivered pizzas while matriculating at University of Wisconsin.
Which Texans do you want to learn more about? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff