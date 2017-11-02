  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Astros arrive in Houston after World Series win
SPORTS

Headed to World Series parade? Ride for free on METRO

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's everything you need to know about getting around for Friday's Astros World Series parade.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed to the Houston Astros World Series championship parade, you can ride for free on METRO buses and trains on Friday, Nov. 3.

METRO will offer parking along the rail corridor, Minute Maid Park Lot C and NRG Stadium's Orange Lot, which can be accessed via Kirby Drive. Outbound service from Park & Ride routes will begin at noon and run every 30 minutes.

METRO hopes those taking public transportation can help ease road congestion in downtown. The agency warns riders that road closures will impact bus routes, and a full list of detoured routes is available on RideMETRO.org.

CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosmetrotransportationworld seriestrafficminute maid parkHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
LIVE: Astros arrive in Houston after World Series win
Source: Texans QB Deshaun Watson tears ACL in practice, done for season
Deshaun Watson out for season after tearing ACL
FREE DOWNLOAD: Show your Astros pride at the parade with these signs
More Sports
Top Stories
LIVE: Astros arrive in Houston after World Series win
Deshaun Watson out for season after tearing ACL
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
HISD closed Friday after 950 staff reportedly ask off
FREE DOWNLOAD: Show your Astros pride at the parade with these signs
Too-tall big rig damages overpass near downtown
REPEAT? Astros will win 2018 World Series, SI says
Jaw-dropping moments from the World Series
Show More
How much the Astros could earn for winning World Series
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade tomorrow
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
Gov. Abbott declares Nov. 3 Houston Astros Day
Meet Carlos Correa at Galleria Macy's on Friday
More News
Top Video
FREE DOWNLOAD: Show your Astros pride at the parade with these signs
Katy woman cuts down on salt, loses 109 pounds
Deshaun Watson out for season after tearing ACL
Springer's dingers blast Astros over World Series wall
More Video