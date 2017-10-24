Headed to the World Series? Ride for free on METRORail

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're headed to any of the Astros' World Series games or watch parties at Minute Maid Park, you can ride free to the game on METRORail.
The free ride is only available to ticket holders.
According to METRO, Preston Station on the Red Line and Convention District Station on the Green and Purple Lines are the closest to Minute Maid Park. You can plan your trip at RideMETRO.org.
METRO hopes those taking public transportation can help ease road congestion in downtown.
A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff