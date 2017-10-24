SPORTS

Headed to the World Series? Ride for free on METRORail

EMBED </>More Videos

World Series ticketholders can ride free to the game on METRORail. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed to any of the Astros' World Series games or watch parties at Minute Maid Park, you can ride free to the game on METRORail.

The free ride is only available to ticket holders.

According to METRO, Preston Station on the Red Line and Convention District Station on the Green and Purple Lines are the closest to Minute Maid Park. You can plan your trip at RideMETRO.org.

METRO hopes those taking public transportation can help ease road congestion in downtown.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosmetrotransportationworld seriestrafficminute maid parkHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Dodgers win Game 1 vs. Astros 3-1
Temperature at first pitch of World Series reaches record 103 degrees
Only in Los Angeles: Which celebrities are attending World Series Game 1
Despite his height, Jimmy Wynn leaves a big impression
More Sports
Top Stories
Inside Houston's swankiest hotel suites for World Series
Dodgers win Game 1 vs. Astros 3-1
Parents speak out after arrests in Bay City teen's murder
Where to find Kate Upton's Astros games outfits
Everyone loves Jose Altuve, even actor Matt Damon
Police on the hunt for Galleria Saks theft suspects
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
HFD and HPD $14M over budget before World Series
Show More
Fisher-Price recalling seat with overheating hazard
Houston Zoo animals are ready to #EarnHistory
McDonald's robbery suspect fatally shot by HPD officer
2 suspected burglars arrested near Lamar HS
Local jeweler serves the city's biggest baseball fans
More News
Top Video
Canadian man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car
Inside Houston's swankiest hotel suites for World Series
Police on the hunt for Galleria Saks theft suspects
Fisher-Price recalling seat with overheating hazard
More Video