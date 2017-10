EMBED >More News Videos Astros get homefield vs. Yankees in ALCS

If you're headed to any of the Astros ALCS games at Minute Maid Park, you can ride to the game for free on METRORail.The free ride is only available to ticket holders.According to METRO, Preston Station on the Red Line and Convention District Station on the Green and Purple Lines are the closest to Minute Maid Park.