Headed to World Series parade? Ride for free on METRO

Here's everything you need to know about getting around for Friday's Astros World Series parade.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed to the Houston Astros World Series championship parade, you can ride for free on METRO buses and trains on Friday, Nov. 3.

METRO will offer parking along the rail corridor, Minute Maid Park Lot C and NRG Stadium's Orange Lot, which can be accessed via Kirby Drive. Outbound service from Park & Ride routes will begin at noon and run every 30 minutes.

METRO hopes those taking public transportation can help ease road congestion in downtown. The agency warns riders that road closures will impact bus routes, and a full list of detoured routes is available on RideMETRO.org.

