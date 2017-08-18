SPORTS

HE SAID YES! Cubs fan's sweet marriage proposal to Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant said "yes" to a marriage proposal when he visited the Adult Down Syndrome Center at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. (WLS)

PARK RIDGE, Ill. --
He may already be married, but Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant said "yes" to a marriage proposal when he visited the Adult Down Syndrome Center at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Bryant was visiting Wednesday when Julie, a patient at the center, got the courage to get down one knee and propose - right in front of Bryant's wife Jessica!

Never one disappoint a fan, Bryant said yes! And as you can see, Kris, Julie and Jessica all seemed very happy with the answer.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
