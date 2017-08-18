Jess has some competition with this proposal!! Thank you all for letting us hangout and for signing my cleats! pic.twitter.com/hJ6pKALlIs — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) August 16, 2017

I have to watch out for Julie!! BUT she did invite me over for moms sloppy joes tonight, so who's really winning here??! https://t.co/kI6lE5A6Vp — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) August 16, 2017

He may already be married, but Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant said "yes" to a marriage proposal when he visited the Adult Down Syndrome Center at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.Bryant was visiting Wednesday when Julie, a patient at the center, got the courage to get down one knee and propose - right in front of Bryant's wife Jessica!Never one disappoint a fan, Bryant said yes! And as you can see, Kris, Julie and Jessica all seemed very happy with the answer.