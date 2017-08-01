SPORTS

'He ought to be here': Texans owner responds to Duane Brown's holdout

EMBED </>More Videos

Texans owner comments on Duane Brown's holdout. (KTRK)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
Houston Texans left tackle Duane Brown remains a holdout at training camp, wanting a new contract from the team.

Owner Bob McNair was at the team's practice on Tuesday and weighed in on the holdout.

"He ought to be here," McNair said. "He needs the work just like everybody, so we look forward to his coming back. I'm sure he'll be here; it's just a matter of when."

Brown has two years remaining on his six-year contract, but there is no more guaranteed money left on the deal.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texans
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Hakeem Olajuwon eyes potential ownership stake in Rockets
Dallas Keuchel disappointed Astros didn't make big deadline trade
Astros place relievers Tony Sipp, Michael Feliz on 10-day DL
Guard won't return after incident with fan at a baseball game
More Sports
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Underage sexual activity occurred at local KFC
Police: Group of men rob two Verizon stores in Conroe
Woman dies after crash with 18-wheeler in Humble
Jury: Drunk woman guilty in crash that killed officer
Report: Beyonce interested in buying stake in the Rockets
NASA will pay you six figures to keep planets pure
MCSO warns against teens jumping into Lake Woodlands
Cat rescued from burning building in La Porte
Show More
Highway 90A/FM 1640 crossover opening in Rosenberg
Ohio mom faces deportation after traffic stop
City mows tall grass near bus stop after ABC13 investigation
Turner fights to partner with Planned Parenthood
Second victim dies after NW Harris Co. apartment shooting
More News
Top Video
MCSO warns against teens jumping into Lake Woodlands
Highway 90A/FM 1640 crossover opening in Rosenberg
NASA will pay you six figures to keep planets pure
City mows tall grass near bus stop after ABC13 investigation
More Video