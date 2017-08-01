Houston Texans left tackle Duane Brown remains a holdout at training camp, wanting a new contract from the team.Owner Bob McNair was at the team's practice on Tuesday and weighed in on the holdout."He ought to be here," McNair said. "He needs the work just like everybody, so we look forward to his coming back. I'm sure he'll be here; it's just a matter of when."Brown has two years remaining on his six-year contract, but there is no more guaranteed money left on the deal.