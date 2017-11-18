SPORTS

Harden scores 29 to lead Rockets past Grizzlies 105-83

Harden scores 29 to lead Rockets past Grizzlies 105-83. (KTRK)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee --
James Harden scored 29 points, Clint Capela had 17 points and 13 rebounds and the Houston Rockets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 105-83 on Saturday night.

Houston guard Chris Paul added 17 points and six assists in his second game since returning from a left knee injury. Paul and Harden combined for 10-of-19 shooting from beyond the arc, and the Rockets were 18 for 43 from 3-point range overall.

Memphis dropped its fourth consecutive game. Chandler Parsons led the Grizzlies with 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting, and Marc Gasol and JaMychal Green each scored 15 points.



Houston was in control the entire game. Memphis led only once, by one point in the first quarter.

The Rockets used their normal 3-point shooting prowess to build an 18-point lead in the first half. Houston went 11 of 24 from long range in the half.

Memphis pulled within two late in the second quarter, but Houston led 59-50 at the break.


