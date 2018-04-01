SPORTS

Aldridge, Gay help Spurs hold down Rockets 100-83

Rockets lose to Spurs 100-83.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
LaMarcus Aldridge had 23 points and 14 rebounds and Rudy Gay added 21 points as the San Antonio Spurs held Houston to its lowest-scoring game of the season, beating the Rockets 100-83 on Sunday.

The Spurs remained fourth in the Western Conference after preventing a season sweep by the Rockets. Houston owns the NBA's best record.

San Antonio outscored Houston 19-8 to open the fourth quarter in taking a 94-74 lead with 5 minutes remaining. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni opted to take his starters out two minutes later.

The Rockets were without injured Chris Paul and the Spurs were without Kawhi Leonard, who has played in only nine games this season.

James Harden scored 25 points for Houston on 8-of-19 shooting. He also had eight assists, but battled foul trouble before exiting with five fouls. Eric Gordon added 18 points for the Rockets.

Gay scored six points in two minutes bridging the first and second quarters, including what became a four-point play. Gay rebounded his own missed free throw after making the first and was fouled on a layup. He made the ensuing free throw.

Gay later blocked a shot and then raced downcourt for a slam dunk that brought a thunderous response from the home crowd and led to a timeout by D'Antoni.

Dejounte Murray had 13 points and six rebounds for the Spurs. Murray scored four of his first six points against Harden, driving twice past the Rockets star for a layup.

