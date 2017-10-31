Halloween or World Series? Houstonians decide

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Thousands will soon fill in Minute Maid Park to watch the Astros, but for some, there's a dilemma. Tonight is Halloween.
Some people are getting creative to still enjoy the holiday, while being able to watch the game.
In some Houston area neighborhoods, the only scary stuff you'll see after dark is tied to the ground.
"I kind of think that they're going to start early and be home by 7:00 p.m. A lot of moms have already commented that's what they're going to do," said Michelle Ducharme.
It's an easy decision for Ducharme. In order to watch the Astros play in the World Series, her young power ranger will have to move fast. A plan she hopes will satisfy her two-year-old.
She's not the only one changing plans.
Neighbors say they plan to alter the way they hand out treats.
"Candy until 7:15 p.m. and then it's on the front porch. What's left is left," said Lori Johnson.
2017 trick-or-treating may not be the same, but considering what kids are missing it for, adults say it's worth it.
"The kids will understand. Maybe we'll have Halloween some other time," said Jamie Philley.
