SPORTS

H-TOWN PRIDE! Astros head off to Los Angeles wearing Rockets gear

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros head off to Los Angeles with Rockets gear on. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros head to Los Angeles to face the Angels, but that didn't stop them from sporting their H-Town pride.

Astros players, from Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa to Lance McCullers Jr., were captured in their Rockets paraphernalia.

"Touchdown out in H-Town, there it might get ugly," McCullers Jr. tweeted.


In true Rockets spirit, the Astros proclaimed the upcoming road trip as the #RunAsOne road trip.

The Rockets face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday at the Toyota Center.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Angels need to get bats going against Astros
Rockets, Warriors will need defense, too
Keuchel's 7 shutout innings lead Astros over Rangers 6-1
Rockets-Warriors series: Who takes home the WCF crown?
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman spends Mother's Day in hospital after daughter was shot
Astros moms throw out first pitch on Mother's Day
Houston police officer arrested for DWI in Montgomery County
Rockets-Warriors series: Who takes home the WCF crown?
Water main break affecting homes in Sugar Land community
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Texas EquuSearch looking for missing 19-year-old in Houston
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
Show More
Candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad
Former South Houston Volunteer Fire Department fire chief has died
2018 Pratham Gala raises funds for child literacy in Houston
Man shot in head outside NE Houston nightclub
3 arrested after rooftop burglary at Pawn Shop
More News