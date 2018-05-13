Touch down out in H-Town, there it might get ugly ❄️🚀 #RunAsOne @HoustonRockets pic.twitter.com/rnfYZ2HOCc — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) May 13, 2018

The Houston Astros head to Los Angeles to face the Angels, but that didn't stop them from sporting their H-Town pride.Astros players, from Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa to Lance McCullers Jr., were captured in their Rockets paraphernalia."Touchdown out in H-Town, there it might get ugly," McCullers Jr. tweeted.In true Rockets spirit, the Astros proclaimed the upcoming road trip as the #RunAsOne road trip.The Rockets face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday at the Toyota Center.