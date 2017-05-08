Guardrail saves racers from tumbling over cliff

These guardrail engineers definitely did their jobs.One road racer and his co-pilot were saved when they nearly drove off the side of a cliff at a high-speed.Video shows the driver racing around a curve when he loses control and skids into the guardrail.The guardrail bent and stretched but didn't break, leaving the car perched dangerously over the edge of the cliff.This happened at the Rally Islas Canaries race in the Canary Islands.Luckily, both men were uninjured in the crash. One of them was even able to jump from the car quickly after the crash and hold up a sign that read "OK."