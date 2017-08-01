OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Guard won't return to A's games after incident with fan during home game

EMBED </>More Videos

The Oakland A's are investigating after fans say a person hired to protect them, attacked them. Fans say it included a female security officer punching a person in the stands. (Twitter/Shane Siegrist)

By
OAKLAND, California --
It was an exciting game between the Bay Area rivals here at the Coliseum last night, but the real tension was between fans and security guards.

The Oakland A's are investigating after fans say a person hired to protect them, attacked them. Fans say it included a female security officer punching a person in the stands.

RELATED: Semiens grand slam helps lift Athletics past Giants 8-5

Video submitted by a viewer in which he says he saw a female security guard and a woman in the crowd arguing. Another security guard stepped in between the two, but the female security guard went into the row behind the fan and started pulling her hair and punching her. The viewer also says another security guard grabbed the fan's friend's hair as well.

Eventually the crowd started booing the female security guard who gave everyone the finger and threw some type of liquid into the crowd. Another witness says Oakland police arrived on the scene to clear things out and restore order. Both witnesses say it appears the security guards were the aggressors in this situation.

The Oakland A's released a statement saying "Our third-party security company hired a sub-contractor to supplement security for last night's game. The individual involved in last night's incident is an employee of this sub-contractor. This individual will not return to work A's games. Fan safety is our utmost concern. As we stated last night, we do not tolerate violence and we have referred this matter to the Oakland Police Department."



There is no word from Oakland police on if there were any arrests.

Click here for more stories on the Oakland A's and click here for more stories on the San Francisco Giants.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportsOakland AthleticsMLBfightcaught on videoSan Francisco Giantsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Correa has 2 HRs, 4 RBIs to lead Astros over A's 6-1
Reddick and Springer lead Astros over Athletics 11-8
Reddick's big day lifts Astros over Athletics 12-9
Mike Fiers wins 4th straight decision as Astros beat A's 5-1
More Oakland Athletics
SPORTS
Hakeem Olajuwon eyes potential ownership stake in Rockets
Astros place relievers Tony Sipp, Michael Feliz on 10-day DL
Report: Beyonce interested in buying stake in the Rockets
Bill O'Brien praises Deshaun Watson: 'Way ahead of' other rookie QBs I've coached
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Woman dies after crash involving big rig in Humble
Jury: Drunk woman guilty in crash that killed officer
HERO: Baytown officer helps save man from burning home
Dad pleads guilty to killing son after Disney trip
Report: Beyonce interested in buying stake in the Rockets
Second victim dies after NW Harris Co. apartment shooting
2 kids shot while sitting in car at red light
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Show More
Sheriff lists Selena's brother on most wanted list
Senate confirms Christopher Wray as new FBI director
Woman says mom got flesh-eating bacteria at beach
Ex-United employee goes to court over alleged assault
New HISD teachers get pumped for back-to-school
More News
Top Video
Police: Woman dies after crash involving big rig in Humble
HERO: Baytown officer helps save man from burning home
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Ex-United employee goes to court over alleged assault
More Video