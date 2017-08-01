It was an exciting game between the Bay Area rivals here at the Coliseum last night, but the real tension was between fans and security guards.The Oakland A's are investigating after fans say a person hired to protect them, attacked them. Fans say it included a female security officer punching a person in the stands.Video submitted by a viewer in which he says he saw a female security guard and a woman in the crowd arguing. Another security guard stepped in between the two, but the female security guard went into the row behind the fan and started pulling her hair and punching her. The viewer also says another security guard grabbed the fan's friend's hair as well.Eventually the crowd started booing the female security guard who gave everyone the finger and threw some type of liquid into the crowd. Another witness says Oakland police arrived on the scene to clear things out and restore order. Both witnesses say it appears the security guards were the aggressors in this situation.The Oakland A's released a statement saying "Our third-party security company hired a sub-contractor to supplement security for last night's game. The individual involved in last night's incident is an employee of this sub-contractor. This individual will not return to work A's games. Fan safety is our utmost concern. As we stated last night, we do not tolerate violence and we have referred this matter to the Oakland Police Department."There is no word from Oakland police on if there were any arrests.