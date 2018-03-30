It was just the second lead for the Rockets on Friday night, but it's the one that counted the most.With just 1.4 seconds left and a two-point deficit, Houston sealed a 21-point comeback against the Phoenix Suns, thanks to midseason pickup Gerald Green's buzzer-beating three-pointer in the corner.The big shot was the difference-maker for the Rockets' 104-103 win at Toyota Center.The No. 1-seed in the Western Conference notched its 11th straight victory in a game seen as a cake-walk against the 19-58 Suns.Phoenix dominated from the start of the 2nd quarter. Houston was down 57-40 at halftime and let the scrappy young Suns extend the lead to 71-50 in the middle of the third quarter.Houston cut the deficit down to 11 entering the fourth quarter, where the Rockets began the real comeback.Key buckets from Joe Johnson, P.J. Tucker, Green, and James Harden propelled the comeback. With a minute left, Houston was only down 4.At 101-98, Harden scored a big three-pointer to tie the game with 12.2 seconds left. The Suns got a big jumper from Josh Jackson to go up, 103-101.The Rockets were given 1.4 seconds left for one play, affirming after all these years that Houston is Clutch City.The Rockets were listed as a 17.5-point favorite in Las Vegas.Despite already locking down homecourt in the West playoffs, Houston has more to play for. Entering Friday's game, the Rockets' magic number to clinch homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, including the NBA Finals, was at two games.Harden led all scorers with 28 points and 10 assists. He was two rebounds shy of a triple-double. Green, who started in place of a resting Chris Paul, scored 15 points.Tucker and Johnson added 18 and 16 points, respectively.Houston takes on the Spurs in San Antonio on Easter Sunday. That game airs on ABC13 at 2:30 p.m.