HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Five Houston Astros players will take their talents to Miami after being named to the American League All-Star team.
Drafted in 2011 by the Astros, George Springer is headed to his first All-Star game.
Astros' Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will join Springer as starters for the AL team.
Your three #Astros starters in the 2017 @AllStarGame! pic.twitter.com/tl9RRZWAyU— Houston Astros (@astros) July 2, 2017
Pitcher Dallas Keuchel is making his second All-Star appearance as a reserve and Lance McCullers is set to make his first-ever appearance.
The 88th MLB All-Star Game will be played in Miami on July 11.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff