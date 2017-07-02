SPORTS

5 Astros players named to American League team for MLB All-Star Game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Five Houston Astros players will take their talents to Miami after being named to the American League All-Star team.

Drafted in 2011 by the Astros, George Springer is headed to his first All-Star game.

Astros' Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will join Springer as starters for the AL team.



Pitcher Dallas Keuchel is making his second All-Star appearance as a reserve and Lance McCullers is set to make his first-ever appearance.

The 88th MLB All-Star Game will be played in Miami on July 11.

10 Independence Day facts you probably didn't know
Bald eagle rescued in nation's capital
Highway signs help couple find missing man from Harris Co.
Suspect arrested in teen's road rage killing
MLB: Astros pitcher suspended after flunking drug test
