Five Houston Astros players will take their talents to Miami after being named to the American League All-Star team.Drafted in 2011 by the Astros, George Springer is headed to his first All-Star game.Astros' Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will join Springer as starters for the AL team.Pitcher Dallas Keuchel is making his second All-Star appearance as a reserve and Lance McCullers is set to make his first-ever appearance.The 88th MLB All-Star Game will be played in Miami on July 11.