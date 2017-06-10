SPORTS

Girls youth soccer team cuts hair to honor disqualified teammate

EMBED </>More Videos

A girls soccer team showed their support for their teammate who was confused for a boy, by cutting their hair. (Omaha World-Herald)

OMAHA, Nebraska (KTRK) --
After the controversial disqualification of 8-year-old soccer player Mili Hernandez because tournament officials thought she was a boy, her teammates decided to honor her by cutting their hair short.


Nine of Mili's teammates on the Azzurri Cachorros Chicas cut their hair following practice on Thursday, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Teammates Erika Ortez, 10, and Hailey Valdiva, 11, were happy to cut six and 12 inches of hair in support of Mili.

Mili's story garnered national attention and led to tremendous support on social media. Soccer superstars Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm both offered encouragements for Mili to continue to be herself.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
sportsfeel goodsocceru.s. & worldchildrenNebraska
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Astros' Dallas Keuchel won't throw for one week due to neck discomfort
Girls soccer team cuts hair to honor disqualified teammate
Houston teen qualifies for US Open
Astros come home to start 9-game home stand
More Sports
Top Stories
Everything you need to know about deadly Denny's fight saga
Opposing Sharia law protests break out in La Porte
700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs recalled
USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Galveston
Texas toddlers die after being left in car 15 hours
Here's how your child can access free food this summer
Take a trip back in time at Buster's Old Time Photos
Show More
Get out and explore Houston at one of these fun events
Family lays victim of deadly Denny's fight to rest
Where to find free meals for children in Montgomery County
Man creates hilarious signs to lure ants into traps
Heat and humidity return to Houston this weekend
More News
Top Video
USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Galveston
700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs recalled
Opposing Sharia law protests break out in La Porte
Let's Eat: Chili gravy for cheese enchiladas recipe
More Video