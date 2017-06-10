OMAHA, Nebraska (KTRK) --After the controversial disqualification of 8-year-old soccer player Mili Hernandez because tournament officials thought she was a boy, her teammates decided to honor her by cutting their hair short.
Girls on Omaha youth soccer team cut their hair in solidarity with teammate who was mistaken for a boy https://t.co/YI5ce12YCL pic.twitter.com/RjbABlXe19— Omaha World-Herald (@OWHnews) June 9, 2017
Nine of Mili's teammates on the Azzurri Cachorros Chicas cut their hair following practice on Thursday, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Teammates Erika Ortez, 10, and Hailey Valdiva, 11, were happy to cut six and 12 inches of hair in support of Mili.
Mili's story garnered national attention and led to tremendous support on social media. Soccer superstars Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm both offered encouragements for Mili to continue to be herself.
Mili, don't EVER let anyone tell you that you aren't perfect just as you are.i won championships with short hair https://t.co/WlfL3EIPic— Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) June 5, 2017
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Hey Mili, we would love to host you at one of our camps @TeamFirstSA . Be you!— Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) June 5, 2017