HOUSTON DASH

It only takes a soccer ball: Get toned and fit like a Houston Dash player

EMBED </>More Videos

Get toned and fit like a Houston Dash player (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you want to whip yourself into shape but don't have time for an hour workout or the cash to drop on a boutique gym membership, the women of the Houston Dash soccer team have a couple of tips for busy moms.

A soccer workout gets your heart rate up, and all you really need is a ball and your body weight to get the toned, lean look of the ladies racing down the soccer field.

"Our philosophy is that you don't carry weights around with you on the field, so why would train with them," said Dash midfielder Mana Shim.

Start with a quick stretch, but don't hold each pose too long --deep held stretches are for the end of your workout. Then get your feet moving by doing the "karaoke" by running sideways, crisscrossing your feet every other step.

Midfielder Claire Falknor uses one simple rule for a good workout. "The key is just being active and doing things with your body, simple things," she said.

Body weight, a soccer ball and a partner is all you need to run a few drills, dribbling the ball while your partner does a plank, engaging all the core muscles. Then switch off!

Shim says don't be intimidated, because soccer is mommy-friendly. "You would be shocked by how many similarities there are between the mom workout and our workout," she said.

Now, back to that deep stretch to round out your workout. Open up your core by starting with a yoga warrior two pose, lean forward and with your front hand, touch your front foot and lean back with the hand in the air. Repeat on the opposite side.

Do what you can in the free time that you have. If at the end of the day you still can't fit in a workout, don't sweat it! Be good to yourself, and get back at it the next day.

"I really believe in the 80/20 rule, so I'm not strict all the time. Eighty percent I get it right, 20 percent I don't," said Shim, admitting even pro-athletes have their exercise and diet cheat days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssoccerfitnesshouston dashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON DASH
SPONSORED: The Houston Dash
More houston dash
SPORTS
Grading early returns on the MLB offseason's biggest moves
Thief buys Rockets tixs after hacking Flash Seats account
Jazz aim to keep momentum vs. Rockets
Chapman fans Altuve to end it, Yanks seesaw past Astros 6-5
More Sports
Top Stories
Boyfriend charged, accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend 15 times
Twitter asks users to change passwords due to bug
Sex assault suspect caught on camera attacking woman
Spring ISD teacher's aide caught hitting student across head
Klein ISD police investigating claims of inappropriate relationship
Video shows officer kicking cuffed suspect in head
Astros close Yankees series with blown save in 6-5 loss
New details in 2 sex assaults hours apart in Montgomery Co.
Show More
School 'pooperintendent' accused of defecating on school track
1 in critical condition after shooting at Nashville mall
Teacher believed to be on the run with 16-year-old student
Police: Alleged molester locked girl in bedroom with screwdriver
Trooper stopped driver and let her go before deadly crash
More News