It's almost that time of the year to fill NRG Stadium and root for your Houston Texans.Single-game tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.The Texans have sold over 67,000 season tickets for the season, leaving only a limited supply for individual games.The season kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars Full schedule:Sept. 10 - JACKSONVILLE JAGUARSSept. 14 - at Cincinnati BengalsSept. 24 - at New England PatriotsOct. 1 - TENNESSEE TITANSOct. 8 - KANSAS CITY CHIEFSOct. 15 - CLEVELAND BROWNSOct. 29 - at Seattle SeahawksNov. 5 - INDIANAPOLIS COLTSNov. 12 - at Los Angeles RamsNov. 19 - ARIZONA CARDINALSNov. 27 - at Baltimore RavensDec. 3 - at Tennessee TitansDec. 10 - SAN FRANCISCO 49ERSDec. 17 - at Jacksonville JaguarsDec. 25 - PITTSBURGH STEELERSDec. 31 - at Indianapolis Colts*HOME GAME IN CAPS