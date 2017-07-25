HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's almost that time of the year to fill NRG Stadium and root for your Houston Texans.
Single-game tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.
The Texans have sold over 67,000 season tickets for the season, leaving only a limited supply for individual games.
The season kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Full schedule:
Sept. 10 - JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Sept. 14 - at Cincinnati Bengals
Sept. 24 - at New England Patriots
Oct. 1 - TENNESSEE TITANS
Oct. 8 - KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Oct. 15 - CLEVELAND BROWNS
Oct. 29 - at Seattle Seahawks
Nov. 5 - INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Nov. 12 - at Los Angeles Rams
Nov. 19 - ARIZONA CARDINALS
Nov. 27 - at Baltimore Ravens
Dec. 3 - at Tennessee Titans
Dec. 10 - SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Dec. 17 - at Jacksonville Jaguars
Dec. 25 - PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Dec. 31 - at Indianapolis Colts
*HOME GAME IN CAPS
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff