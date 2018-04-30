George Springer helps open refurbished field in Spring Branch

Before contributing to the Astros' big win against the Yankees on Monday night, George Springer helped usher in a refurbished baseball field for young players in the Spring Branch area.The SpringSpirit Baseball Complex got a big boost thanks to the Astros, Scotts, Home Depot, and Major League Baseball. All are partners in a national field refurbishment program.The World Series MVP got up close with the kids who will use the diamond. He also threw some batting practice for the kids after cutting the ribbon on the redone facility.