SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Houston focused on defense in Game 2

EMBED </>More Videos

Ready for Game 2? Here are your top Houston Rockets stories in 60 seconds. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's still early in the Western Conference Finals, but Game 2 feels like a must-win for the Houston Rockets.

After falling to the Warriors at home Monday night, the Rockets say their game plan for Game 2 is a simple one: focus on defense.

"The defensive mistakes, the switches, stuff that we can clean up and fix we just have to do it harder and better," said Rockets point guard Chris Paul.

Paul's teammate James Harden echoed that, saying the team pushed the reset button after Game 1.

"They're good. They're in a good place and all the guys seem happy and motivated," Harden said.

Rockets fall to Golden State in Game 1 of West finals

EMBED More News Videos

After the Rockets' Game 1 loss, James Harden speaks on the errors the team suffered against the Warriors.


Support for the Rockets has been pouring in from fans on social media, and a Pearland business is even getting creative with the way it's rooting for them.

Donut Heaven and Grill has added a doughnut inspired by Harden to the menu.

The treat is decorated to resemble the star, beard and all!

Pearland doughnut shop adds James Harden inspired doughnut to its menu

EMBED More News Videos

If you're a doughnut lover and Houston Rockets fans, this new doughnut might be your next favorite!



For fans headed to Toyota Center Wednesday night, you may want to arrive early.

The Rockets are hosting a lift-off party before Game 2 at 5:30 p.m. featuring Houston soul group The Suffers.

That's followed by happy hour from 6 - 7:30 p.m., where you can grab $5 beers and $2 hot dogs.

Make sure you get in your seat right after the party.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsNBAbasketballtoyota centeru.s. & worldGolden State WarriorsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
How Morey's obsession and Harden's pitches built the Rockets
NFL Insiders predict: Players with the biggest impact on new teams
Astros option Jake Marisnick to Triple-A Fresno
Altuve's late 3-run double propels Astros past Angels, 5-3
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman rescued after more than 15 hours in Sam Houston Forest
'I'm mad at this' Grandmother of boy shot at apartment calls for change
Overturned propane tanker shuts down Highway 59
North Korea threatens to cancel Trump-Kim summit over drills
Harvey survivor receives life-changing donation from Mattress Mack
Man trying to protect business stabbed and left to die
Prince George, Princess Charlotte in royal wedding
Since Harvey, Harris Co. spending millions to send inmates elsewhere
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Woman invents 'Bug Bite Thing' to stop that annoying itch
Man fatally shot on balcony of apartment in East Harris County
Is there really a 2-way mirror in this Cypress gas station?
Naked man caught outside the Alamo pushing baby stroller
More News