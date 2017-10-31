Gallery Furniture sends dozens of Astros fans to LA

Unless you've been living under a rock, Mattress Mack loves to give things away to Houstonians.The Gallery Furniture owner already sent a number of lucky customers to Houston's World Series home games for free.But now, with his beloved Astros on the doorstep of a championship, Jim McIngvale flew dozens of lucky fans on an ultimate getaway to see Game 6 in Los Angeles.Gallery Furniture held the giveaway this morning at its store. Twenty first responders were given tickets to the big game, and 20 other tickets were given away.Mac also sent a number of employees, media and iHeart Media along for the game.