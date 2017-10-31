Gallery Furniture sends dozens of Astros fans to LA

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Unless you've been living under a rock, Mattress Mack loves to give things away to Houstonians.
The Gallery Furniture owner already sent a number of lucky customers to Houston's World Series home games for free.
But now, with his beloved Astros on the doorstep of a championship, Jim McIngvale flew dozens of lucky fans on an ultimate getaway to see Game 6 in Los Angeles.
Gallery Furniture held the giveaway this morning at its store. Twenty first responders were given tickets to the big game, and 20 other tickets were given away.
Mac also sent a number of employees, media and iHeart Media along for the game.
