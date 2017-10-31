HOUSTON ASTROS

Gallery Furniture sending Astros fans to Game 6 in LA

Mattress Mack giving away World Series tickets for game 6.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mattress Mack has already sent lucky customers to Houston's World Series home games for free.

With his beloved Astros on the doorstep of a championship, Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale is giving lucky fans the ultimate giveaway: a one-day trip to the potential World Series clinching Game 6 in Los Angeles.

Starting at 6:30 this morning, Gallery Furniture will hold the giveaway for a trip to the World Series. The lucky winners will hop on a chartered plane to southern California at 10:30 a.m. and return to Houston right after what can be hoped to be a great night at Dodger Stadium.

The five winners will be determined by raffle at the North Freeway store location.

The tickets will be raffled off at 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

The winners will travel with McIngvale.

