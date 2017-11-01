SPORTS

Gallery Furniture customers win wager with Mattress Mack after Astros' World Series win

EMBED </>More Videos

Mattress Mack makes wager with customers pending Astros success. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For Mattress Mac, it's time to pay up!

Since the summer, Gallery Furniture has run a promotion where if the Houston Astros win it all, you get it all.

In order to qualify, customers had to spend at least $3,000 on a mattress.

Now, those who took Mattress Mack up on the wager are going to reap their rewards after the Houston Astros claimed victory in Los Angeles during game 7 of the World Series.

These types of giveaways aren't new for owner, Jim "Mattress Mac" McIngvale.

RELATED: 'Mattress Mack' praised for heroism in Harvey's wake
EMBED More News Videos

'Mattress Mack' opened his stores to residents displaced by the flooding.



While he likes the bet, McIngvale said the same isn't true for his wife.

"My wife frets about it a lot. She'll get over it. Like a lot of my customers said 'it's just money. It's just stuff,'" Mattress Mac said. "The main thing is, we're still here. We can still make a positive difference. Let's move on."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosfurniturebusinessgood newsbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
WATCH LIVE: Hundreds in line for World Series gear
Astros fans celebrate World Series win across Houston
Dodgers favorites for 2018 title at 5-1 odds; Astros, Indians at 6-1
Astros win 1st World Series crown, top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7
George Springer wins World Series MVP, ties record with five homers
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Celebrations erupt after Astros World Series win
WATCH LIVE: Hundreds in line for World Series gear
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
Astros fans celebrate World Series win across Houston
Look back at the Astros historic championship run
Dodgers fans boo Gurriel, who tips helmet to Darvish
Astros' 1st World Series title hinges on Game 7 win
'Go Astros': Altuve gets shoutout from Backstreet Boys
Show More
No results.
More News
Top Video
Astros fans celebrate World Series win across Houston
Look back at the Astros historic championship run
BUYER BEWARE: How to avoid buying a flooded vehicle
Sheriff gives homeless man boots off his feet
More Video