For Mattress Mac, it's time to pay up!Since the summer, Gallery Furniture has run a promotion where if the Houston Astros win it all, you get it all.In order to qualify, customers had to spend at least $3,000 on a mattress.Now, those who took Mattress Mack up on the wager are going to reap their rewards after the Houston Astros claimed victory in Los Angeles during game 7 of the World Series.These types of giveaways aren't new for owner, Jim "Mattress Mac" McIngvale.While he likes the bet, McIngvale said the same isn't true for his wife."My wife frets about it a lot. She'll get over it. Like a lot of my customers said 'it's just money. It's just stuff,'" Mattress Mac said. "The main thing is, we're still here. We can still make a positive difference. Let's move on."