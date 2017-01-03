SPORTS

Furr High School coach nominated for National Coach of the Year Award

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The NFL announced today the high school football coaches nominated by the 32 NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.

The Houston Texans nominated Matthew Valmore from Ebbert L. Furr High School.

"High school football coaches have a profound impact on the lives of young athletes. We are honored to recognize these individuals who embody the leadership and commitment to excellence demonstrated by Coach Shula," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Their dedication to developing young men of character will lead their players to success far beyond the field of play."

Valmore's defense helped the Brahmas to a 5-5 regular season.

The coach also teaches physical education at the Belfort Early Childhood center.

RELATED: The Woodlands High School team honors teammate after injury

For the first time, Don Shula Award nominees from all 32 teams will be invited and recognized in special ways during the NFL's week-long celebration of football at the 2017 Pro Bowl in Orlando.

The coaches will visit Pro Bowl practices, participate in the USA Football National Conference and attend the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to his high school's football program.

The Shula Award winner will be announced during the third quarter of the 2017 Pro Bowl, airing Sunday, Jan. 29, and will receive an additional $10,000 from the NFL Foundation, $5,000 of which will go to his high school's football program.

The winner will be recognized at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 3 during Super Bowl week in Houston and walk the red carpet at NFL Honors, the night before Super Bowl LI.

The winner is selected by a panel of distinguished individuals, including Shula, five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, Super Bowl XLII champion and Good Morning America contributor Michael Strahan, Tony Dungy, Grant Teaff, Condoleezza Rice and other noted contributors to football.

For a full list of the 2016 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees, visit www.nflfoundation.org.
Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballhigh schoolHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Former LSU football player searching for stolen rings
Texans to start QB Brock Osweiler in wild-card game vs. Raiders
Seahawks DL Michael Bennett: Lions' Zach Zenner is best white RB in NFL
Tracy Claeys fired as Gophers coach
More Sports
Top Stories
Residents warned repairs to natural gas equipment will involve flame, noise, odor
No charges for driver doing donuts on I-45
Ex-husband allegedly admits to murder of League City mom
School officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground
Good Samaritan hit with hammer during mall robbery
Young JJ Watt fan to receive jersey and visit from star Texan
Wild domestic dispute ends with car crash and couple injured
Show More
'Lost dream job': Man sues NASA for alleged mistreatment
Men wanted after shooting woman during robbery
Man charged with murder after attack at Walmart
Ford cancels plant in Mexico, adding 700 jobs in US
Texas family blames FaceTime over 5-year-old death
More News
Photos
Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
More Photos