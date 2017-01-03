HOUSTON (KTRK) --The NFL announced today the high school football coaches nominated by the 32 NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.
The Houston Texans nominated Matthew Valmore from Ebbert L. Furr High School.
"High school football coaches have a profound impact on the lives of young athletes. We are honored to recognize these individuals who embody the leadership and commitment to excellence demonstrated by Coach Shula," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Their dedication to developing young men of character will lead their players to success far beyond the field of play."
Valmore's defense helped the Brahmas to a 5-5 regular season.
The coach also teaches physical education at the Belfort Early Childhood center.
RELATED: The Woodlands High School team honors teammate after injury
For the first time, Don Shula Award nominees from all 32 teams will be invited and recognized in special ways during the NFL's week-long celebration of football at the 2017 Pro Bowl in Orlando.
The coaches will visit Pro Bowl practices, participate in the USA Football National Conference and attend the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.
Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to his high school's football program.
The Shula Award winner will be announced during the third quarter of the 2017 Pro Bowl, airing Sunday, Jan. 29, and will receive an additional $10,000 from the NFL Foundation, $5,000 of which will go to his high school's football program.
The winner will be recognized at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 3 during Super Bowl week in Houston and walk the red carpet at NFL Honors, the night before Super Bowl LI.
The winner is selected by a panel of distinguished individuals, including Shula, five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, Super Bowl XLII champion and Good Morning America contributor Michael Strahan, Tony Dungy, Grant Teaff, Condoleezza Rice and other noted contributors to football.
For a full list of the 2016 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees, visit www.nflfoundation.org.