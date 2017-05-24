WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --The Houston Texans will be training this summer in West Virginia and we visited the resort to give you a sneak peek before the team gets to see their new digs.
The Greenbrier Resort is just west of the Virginia/West Virginia border. It opened in 1778, just two years after the Declaration of Independence was signed.
"I feel like we could come here and we could be royalty," said guest Laura Young.
Since its opening, 26 U.S. presidents have visited the Greenbrier. That list includes both George H.W. Bush and his son, George W. Bush, who last visited in 2005.
The Houston Texans will be training at the facility's Sports Performance Center for three weeks.
The New Orleans Saints have trained there for the past three years.
The resort is also famous for golf. The course opened in 1914 and is now the oldest spot on the PGA tour.
But perhaps the most interesting part of the building is what's under it. Back in the 1960s, the U.S. government built a secret fallout shelter there, so Congress would have a safe, decontaminated place to go in the event of a nuclear attack.
The bunker was never used and remained top secret until the 1990s.
Now, you can take a 90-minute tour.
"I can imagine walking in other people's footsteps, presidents and all that," said guest Jane Maddux.
