THE "FLU" GAME

THE DREAM SAVES THE DAY

A.I. STEPS OVER TYRONN LUE

JESUS SHUTTLESWORTH

HOW DID HE MAKE THAT?

JERRY WEST DOES IT AGAIN

From Michael Jordan's "flu" game, to Hakeem Olajuwon giving the "Clutch City" Rockets a victory in 1995, there are many jaw-dropping moments to relive from the NBA Finals.It was the 1997 NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls facing a pivotal Game 5 against the Utah Jazz. Jordan, suffering from flu-like symptoms, staggered his way to 38 points to help secure the victory for the Bulls.Jordan would have another unforgettable moment during the 1998 NBA Finals with his mini-shove on Utah's Bryron Russell.In Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic, the Rockets' Hakeem Olajuwon torched a young Shaquille O'Neal. The Rockets went on to win the series and Olajuwon was named Finals MVP.After dropping 48 points on the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia's Allen Iverson will always be remembered for one disrespectful action: stepping over Tyronn Lue.That dribble-right, step-back move will always be part of NBA history.With a nickname like Jesus Shuttlesworth, it's only right the basketball Gods answer your prayer. With less than six seconds remaining in regulation, Ray Allen's three-pointer tied the game for the Miami Heat against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6.Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J, defined what an up-and-under was with this play in the NBA Finals. The shot from behind the backboard remains one of the top plays in history.During Game 3 of the 1970 NBA Finals, Jerry West's 60-foot buzzer beater sent the crowd into a roar. The only problem? Back in 1970, West's shot was only worth two points.