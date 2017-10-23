In a season of improbabilities, one Astros star took a nontraditional path to the World Series. Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will take the field in Los Angeles Tuesday at the top of his game.The pinnacle of a journey that began in Cuba. After becoming a standout on the diamond - where baseball is the most played sport in the country - he made the difficult decision to defect.Tonight on Eyewitness News at 10, take a closer look at what goes into that decision and what he left behind to chase a dream.