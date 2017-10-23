SPORTS

Yuli Gurriel's journey from Cuba to the World Series:

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel stands on the field in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In a season of improbabilities, one Astros star took a nontraditional path to the World Series. Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will take the field in Los Angeles Tuesday at the top of his game.

The pinnacle of a journey that began in Cuba. After becoming a standout on the diamond - where baseball is the most played sport in the country - he made the difficult decision to defect.

Tonight on Eyewitness News at 10, take a closer look at what goes into that decision and what he left behind to chase a dream.

