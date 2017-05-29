Freebies, deals and fun events this year at Astros' games

Saturday, April 8

Going to a Houston Astros game this year should be an exciting event and if you play your cards right you could walk away from a game with an Altuve bobblehead, Texas towel, socks and a Fedora.We've compiled a list of some of the cool things the Astros are giving away, so you can cherry-pick the games you go to, for maximum freebies. We are also including some theme nights in case you want to dress up like your favorite character fromorFirst, let's take a look at some of the regularly scheduled promotions. Every Wednesday is $1 hot dog night, and every Friday night game is capped off with a fireworks display.Here's a list of theme nights and goodie-giveaways.Jose Altuve bobblehead(First 10,000 fans)Astros Fedora(First 10,000 fans)Lance McCullers "glow in the dark" gnome(First 10,000 fans)Beach Towel(First 10,000 fans)Star Wars NightDress up like your favorite characterAstros socks(First 10,000 fans)Game of Thrones nightDress up like your favorite character from Game of ThronesCarlos Correa bobblehead(First 10,000 fans)Jeff Bagwell Hall of Fame weekendBagwell 1997 replica jersey(First 10,000 fans)Legends Weekend Triple bobblehead featuring Biggio, Bagwell and Hampton(First 10,000 fans)Carlos Correa replica jersey(First 10,000 fans)Super Springer "Diving Catch" bobblehead(First 10,000 fans)Dog Day