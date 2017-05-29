SPORTS

Freebies, deals and fun events this year at Astros' games

Here are some cool Houston Astro freebies and events (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Going to a Houston Astros game this year should be an exciting event and if you play your cards right you could walk away from a game with an Altuve bobblehead, Texas towel, socks and a Fedora.

We've compiled a list of some of the cool things the Astros are giving away, so you can cherry-pick the games you go to, for maximum freebies. We are also including some theme nights in case you want to dress up like your favorite character from Star Wars or Game of Thrones.

First, let's take a look at some of the regularly scheduled promotions. Every Wednesday is $1 hot dog night, and every Friday night game is capped off with a fireworks display.

Here's a list of theme nights and goodie-giveaways.

Saturday, April 8
Jose Altuve bobblehead
(First 10,000 fans)

Friday, May 19
Astros Fedora
(First 10,000 fans)

Saturday, May 20
Lance McCullers "glow in the dark" gnome
(First 10,000 fans)

Friday, May 26
Beach Towel
(First 10,000 fans)
Friday, June 9
Star Wars Night
Dress up like your favorite character

Sunday, June 18
Astros socks
(First 10,000 fans)

Wednesday, June 28
Game of Thrones night
Dress up like your favorite character from Game of Thrones

Saturday, July 15
Carlos Correa bobblehead
(First 10,000 fans)

Friday, August 4
Jeff Bagwell Hall of Fame weekend

Bagwell 1997 replica jersey
(First 10,000 fans)

Saturday, August 19
Legends Weekend Triple bobblehead featuring Biggio, Bagwell and Hampton
(First 10,000 fans)

Saturday, September 2
Carlos Correa replica jersey
(First 10,000 fans)

Saturday, September 16
Super Springer "Diving Catch" bobblehead
(First 10,000 fans)

Sunday, September 17
Dog Day
