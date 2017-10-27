EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2363268" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Mattress Mack' opened his stores to residents displaced by the flooding.

If you've been waiting for the baseball gods to bless you with an opportunity to attend the World Series, your prayers may have been answered.Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, Gallery Furniture and SportsTalk 790 will give away two tickets to Games 3, 4 and 5 of the World Series. The giveaway will be held Friday between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gallery Furniture's North Freeway location.The furniture store will also provide free Astros caps and t-shirts at all three of its locations while supplies last.Mattress Mack has become a hometown hero after transforming his furniture stores into shelters after Hurricane Harvey.