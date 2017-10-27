SPORTS

Yes, they are free! Mattress Mack giving away World Series tickets in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Mattress Mack giving away World Series tickets (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you've been waiting for the baseball gods to bless you with an opportunity to attend the World Series, your prayers may have been answered.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, Gallery Furniture and SportsTalk 790 will give away two tickets to Games 3, 4 and 5 of the World Series. The giveaway will be held Friday between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gallery Furniture's North Freeway location.

The furniture store will also provide free Astros caps and t-shirts at all three of its locations while supplies last.

Mattress Mack has become a hometown hero after transforming his furniture stores into shelters after Hurricane Harvey.

RELATED: 'Mattress Mack' praised for heroism in Harvey's wake
EMBED More News Videos

'Mattress Mack' opened his stores to residents displaced by the flooding.


A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesgood newsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Mattress Mack makes wager with customers
SPORTS
How Carlos Correa won the Astros over
Next round! Dynamo beat Sporting KC 1-0 to advance
Alberth Elis' extra-time goal helps Houston eliminate Sporting KC
Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel
More Sports
Top Stories
World Series changing conversation about Houston
Math and baseball? How formula is propelling Astros
National Archives release some long-secret JFK files
World Series is a go! City preparing for games at MMP
JJ Watt to distribute $30 mil of Harvey funds to 4 charities
Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel
Astros arrive back home to continue World Series
Next round! Dynamo beat Sporting KC 1-0 to advance
Show More
Accused killer stands trial years after UT students killed
Heavy traffic expected city-wide for World Series weekend
Police: Suspect arrested in Grambling St. shootings
TBT: Astroman lives atop Astrodome for 10 days
School counselor now charged with 2nd sex crime
More News
Top Video
Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel
Math and baseball? How formula is propelling Astros
World Series changing conversation about Houston
Family travels to TX Children's for lifesaving fetal surgery
More Video