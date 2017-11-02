SPORTS

FREE DOWNLOAD: Show your Astros pride at the parade with these signs

Houston prepares to celebrate their champs Friday at the World Series parade.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed to downtown Houston for the Astros Championship Parade, make sure you download these signs to take with you!

GO 'STROS

LUV OUR ASTROS

Watch live coverage of the parade on TV, ABC13.com and ABC13 news app beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.

CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

