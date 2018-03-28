Former TCU QB released from Seahawks after abuse allegations

Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin has been released from the Seattle Seahawks after his girlfriend publicly accused him of domestic violence here in Texas.Boykin's girlfriend detailed the alleged assault in an interview last week in Mansfield, southwest of Dallas.She said she refused to show him a text message on her phone.That's when Boykin allegedly choked her and broke her jaw.Her jaw was swollen and wired shut in the interview.Boykin, 24, denied the allegations in a statement released Tuesday to NFL Media.He called the allegations false and said he wasn't involved in a physical fight.Boykin's agent Drew Pittman has also denied the claims.Mansfield police say they are still investigating. No charges have been filed.Boykin has had issues off the field before.He was arrested last year in Dallas when a vehicle he was a passenger in hit several people on a sidewalk.He left the scene but was later arrested on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana.In 2015, Boykin was arrested for assaulting a police officer and public intoxication before the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio during his senior season.At the time, he was TCU's quarterback. He was suspended for the bowl game.